SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.13. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 56,037 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $770.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.