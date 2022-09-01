SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.13. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 56,037 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $770.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

