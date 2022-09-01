Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Biogen Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

SGMO stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $845.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.41. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 860,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

