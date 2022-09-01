Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.51. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 29,477 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.