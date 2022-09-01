Sanshu Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,354.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Sanshu Inu Coin Profile
Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.
Sanshu Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.