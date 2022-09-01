Sanshu Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,354.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sanshu Inu alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Sanshu Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.