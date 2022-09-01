Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

SAPIF stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

