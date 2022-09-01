Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

