Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.08. Sasol shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sasol by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sasol by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

