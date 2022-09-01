Satozhi (SATOZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,287.00

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Satozhi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Satozhi has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Satozhi has a total market cap of $313,086.14 and $8,287.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Satozhi Coin Profile
Satozhi’s official Twitter account is @satozhiofficial.
Satozhi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Satozhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Satozhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.