SaTT Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,071.00 (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, SaTT has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $38,071.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028862 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract.”

