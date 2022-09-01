Savix Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $52,083.10 and approximately $69.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 162,706 coins and its circulating supply is 69,405 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

