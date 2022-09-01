Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 11.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 3,640,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,644,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Trading Up 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

