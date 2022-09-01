Scotiabank Cuts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$21.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

