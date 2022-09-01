Secret Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005443 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $177.98 million and $2.98 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00222272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00428242 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.