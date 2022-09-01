SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

