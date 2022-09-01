Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after buying an additional 332,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Select Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

