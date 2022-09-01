SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SLQT stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 449,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after buying an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

