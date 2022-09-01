SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.
SelectQuote Price Performance
SLQT stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $15.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 449,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after buying an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
