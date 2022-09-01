SelfKey (KEY) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $10.67 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

