Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $454.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44), with a volume of 138165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.44).

Serica Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,333.93.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

