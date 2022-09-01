Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

