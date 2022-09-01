Sether (SETH) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Sether (SETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $593,020.91 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

About Sether

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

