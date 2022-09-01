Shadow Token (SHDW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $59,938.49 and approximately $58.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Shadow Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.