Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $411.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 419.80 ($5.07), with a volume of 29941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 396.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.63.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09). In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09). Also, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

