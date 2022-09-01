Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $261.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

