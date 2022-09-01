Shih Tzu (SHIH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $901,160.69

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars.

