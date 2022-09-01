Shih Tzu (SHIH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $901,160.69

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028666 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002036 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00083574 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040878 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Shih Tzu Coin Profile
SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.
Shih Tzu Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.