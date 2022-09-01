Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.26).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.50 ($3.78).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.