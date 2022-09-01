Short Interest in Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Decreases By 9.2%

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALSTGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,959,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allstar Health Brands Price Performance

Shares of ALST opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Allstar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

