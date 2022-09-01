Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Declines By 8.2%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,545. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 225,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198,544 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

