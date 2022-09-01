Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Decreases By 15.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastly by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

