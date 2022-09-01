Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declines By 9.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.