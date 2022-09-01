Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Decreases By 14.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Up 7.0 %

FUTU stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Futu by 71.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.