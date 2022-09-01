Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Declines By 10.9%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.