Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Declines By 10.9%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
