Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Decreases By 12.0%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $19,078,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $4,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $2,445,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $14,670,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Gores Holdings IX has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

