Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Drops By 8.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,430,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $161,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $133.99.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

