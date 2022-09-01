Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Decreases By 8.4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Jamf Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

