Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Drops By 7.3%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $18.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.