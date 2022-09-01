Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Drops By 7.3%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

