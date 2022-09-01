SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $482,792. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SI-BONE by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $43,762,000.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $559.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.