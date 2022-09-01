Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $156.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,083,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SI opened at $91.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.