Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 18,121 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.42. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

