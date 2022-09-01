SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.80 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $45.80 million and $880,215.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028713 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040889 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

