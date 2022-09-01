Siren Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siren coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Siren Coin Profile

Siren (SI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.