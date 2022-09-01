SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $46.26

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.26, but opened at $45.03. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 7,734 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

