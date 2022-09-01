SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $46.26

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.26, but opened at $45.03. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 7,734 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
SM Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.