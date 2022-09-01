smARTOFGIVING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,806.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $52,806.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,529.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.
About smARTOFGIVING
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
