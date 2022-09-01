SmartPad (PAD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,566.00

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One SmartPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
SmartPad Coin Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
Buying and Selling SmartPad
Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.