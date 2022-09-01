Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Tops $168.99 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $168.99 million and $13.75 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,302,169,874 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

