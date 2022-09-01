Smoothy Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $66,176.51 and approximately $247,268.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

