Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.37.

Snap Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

