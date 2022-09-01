Snowball (SNOB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,856.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Snowball has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $141,818.33 and $4,856.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,417 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
