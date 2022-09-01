Snowball (SNOB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,856.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Snowball has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $141,818.33 and $4,856.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,417 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

