Solanium Hits Market Capitalization of $9.87 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Solanium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $1.23 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,071.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.98 or 0.05093058 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015477 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
