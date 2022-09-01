SoMee.Social [OLD] Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $220,930.46 and $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About SoMee.Social [OLD]

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,697,212 coins and its circulating supply is 40,682,023 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

