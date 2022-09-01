SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $63.89 million and $1.11 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

